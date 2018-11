A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as his child takes rest on his shoulder on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayer on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim women pray on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Muslims in India, along with other countries in the subcontinent, on Wednesday celebrated the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, the central figure in Islam who was born in 570 AD in Mecca.

Special prayers and processions were held at various places across the country and relics of the prophet housed in some mosques and shrines displayed for devotees.