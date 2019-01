Philippine government troops conduct a patrol during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/BEN HAJAN

Philippine government troops on military vehicles conduct a patrol during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in Jolo town, in the volatile island of Sulu, southern Philippines, Jan.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/BEN HAJAN

A soldier patrols an area during the plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) at a polling place in Cotabato, southern Philippines, Jan.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim gestures during a press conference at the MILF Camp in Sultan Kudarat, southern Philippines, Jan.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Muslims turn up in huge numbers for autonomy referendum in Philippines

Over two million Filipinos on Monday voted in a referendum to ratify a much-awaited peace agreement with Islamist separatists for creating an autonomous region in restive Mindanao of the Philippines.

The plebiscite asked voters if they backed the Bangsamoro Organic Law on creating a self-ruled region to end decades of separatist conflict in the region.