Gaius Julius Caesar Mussolini, the great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, is hoping to secure a seat at the forthcoming European parliamentary elections during an interview with EFE in Rome, Italy, May 8 2019. EFE-EPA/Marina Testino

Mussolini's great-grandson to run for seat in EU election

The great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini is hoping to secure a seat at the forthcoming European parliamentary elections.

Gaius Julius Caesar Mussolini has said he will be a candidate with far-right party Brothers of Italy in the vote on May 26.