Muted New Year's celebrations bid farewell to 2020

Prague (Czech Republic), 31/12/2020.- Metropolitan police officers stand guard at an almost empty Old Town Square, usual place of celebrations, during the curfew before midnight on New Year's Eve in Prague, Czech Republic, 31 December 2020. The Czech government has implemented a curfew from 9pm to 5am, starting on 27 December 2020, and another restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Rome (Italy), 31/12/2020.- Fireworks on new year's eve over Saint Peter's Dome are seen in Rome, Italy, 31 December 2020 (issued 01 January 2021). (Incendio, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Amsterdam (Netherlands), 01/01/2021.- The Leidseplein in Amsterdam is empty on New Year's Eve, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 31 December 2020. Due to the combination of the fireworks ban and the coronavirus measures, the police in Amsterdam will deploy twice as many police officers during New Year's Eve than last year. (Incendio, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/LAURENS BOSCH

Johannesburg (South Africa), 31/12/2020.- A police officers seen during SAPS (South African Police Force) operations to enforce the level 3 national lockdown in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 December 2020. The level 3 lockdown was implemented due to second wave of infections sweeping across the country many of which are cases of a new variant of the Corivd-19 Corona virus 501.v2, a mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant which holds a higher transmission rate. South Africa is the first African nation to pass one million infections. (Sudáfrica, Johannesburgo) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Paris (France), 31/12/2020.- Pedestrians cross the Champs-Elysees as police forces secure the perimeter during New Year eve, in Paris, France, 31 December 2020. Security measures have been stepped up across France to restrain celebrations or streets gathering due to the still high number of Covid-19 cases, a curfew is imposed between 8 pm and 6 am effective from 15 December 2020. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

New York (United States), 01/01/2021.- Members of the NYPD are seen guarding an empty Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, New York, USA, 31 December 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic people were not allowed in to celebrate in Times Square. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

London (United Kingdom), 31/12/2020.- Police officers walk along Westminster Bridge in front of the London Eye, in London, Britain, 31 December 2020. New Year's Eve celebrations are not taking place in London due to coronavirus restrictions. The UK government is encouraging people to stay home as Covid-19 cases continue to surge. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Berlin (Germany), 31/12/2020.- A general view of the live broadcast of the New Year'Äôs eve show 'ÄôWelcome 2021'Äô (Willkommen 2021) by public German TV broadcasting station ZDF, in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2020. Due to restrictive measures taken to fight the coronavirus crisis, no spectators were allowed to attend the New Year's Eve show at the Brandenburg Gate during the turn of the year 2020/2021. The ZDF decided to sacrifice the usually launched fireworks. Firecracker ban zones have been erected due to infection control reasons to avoid crowds of people. Besides that, casualties of fireworks shall be avoided due to already overcharged hospitals. (Incendio, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Scheveningen (Netherlands), 31/12/2020.- Revellers celebrate New Year's Eve in the Scheveningen, The Netherlands, 31 December 2020. This year it is illegal to set off fireworks. With this, municipalities hope to limit the number of injured during the turn of the year. This should prevent extra pressure on healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic. (Incendio, Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/REMCO KOERS

Tokyo (Japan), 31/12/2020.- Visitors observing social distancing pray for their health, property and good future on New Year's Eve at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 31 December 2020, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Temple and shrine visits are part of New Year's celebrations in Japan. Tokyo exceeded over 1,300 new infection cases of the COVID-19 per day on 31 December 2020. Annually more than three millions of people visit Meiji Shrine during the first three days of the New Year. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Vienna (Austria), 30/12/2020.- People gather to celebrate the New Year'Äôs Eve at the Stephansplatz square in front of the Saint Stephen's Cathedral during a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Vienna, Austria, 31 December 2020. (Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA