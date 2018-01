Chairman of Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) Kyar Hkun Sar (L), talks with Chairman of Peace Commission Tin Myo win (R) during their press briefing with Myanmar's State Counselor National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Chairman of New Mon State Party (NMSP) Nai Htaw Mon (L), talks with Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) after their press briefing at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi talks to media during their press briefing with New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Two armed ethnic groups agreed to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement proposed by the government of Myanmar as one of the key policies of its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to authorities on Wednesday.

Representatives from the Mon National Liberation Army and the armed wing of the Lahu Democratic Union met State Counsellor Suu Kyi and Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, separately on Tuesday in Naypyidaw on the progress of the agreement.