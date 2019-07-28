Myanmar police escort Rohingya Muslims as they arrive to the Thae Chaung village in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, 21 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

Muslim women and their children look from a truck at the KyaukTan township, south of Yangon, Myanmar, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar and Rohingya have agreed to continue negotiations for the return of around 725,000 refugees who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

A delegation from Myanmar’s government and members of the minority Muslim community met in Bangladesh on Sunday.