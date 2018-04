A handout photo provided by the Myanmar Information Committee shows a Rohingya family being processed during repatriation to Rakhine state, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MYANMAR INFORMATION COMMITTEE HANDOUT

A Rohingya boy cries as hundreds of Rohingya refugees walk through water in a paddy field at Bangladesh's border as they flee from Budichong, Myanmar, after crossing the Naf river, Bangladesh, Oct. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar's government on Sunday announced the repatriation of a family of five, the first out of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees to officially begin their return to Rakhine state, from where they fled a Myanmar military campaign launched last August.

The family will be the first to return from Bangladesh after nearly 690,000 Rohingya refugees fled northwestern Rakhine state fleeing a military crackdown on Rohingya rebels.