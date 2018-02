Fighter jets from the Myanmar Air Force drop bombs on targets during 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO / POOL

Soldiers observe drills near the operation center during during the first day of 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO / POOL

A member of the military police stands guard near a helicopter during 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO / POOL

The Myanmar army Friday conducted military drills, a day after it was accused of human rights violations against ethnic minorities, including the Rohingyas, a Muslim minority group, by Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar.

Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing oversaw the drills involving the Infantry, Navy and Air Force for the first time in 20 years, in the Ayeyarwady region, to the southwest of Yangon.