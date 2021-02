Teachers and students of Dagon University hold up the three-finger salute as a sign of defiance during a civil disobedience campaign against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A teacher of Dagon University wears a red ribbon during a civil disobedience campaign against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C), patron of National League for Democracy (NLD) Tin Oo (L) and official spokesperson of NLD Win Htein (R) sit during the memorial ceremony of murdered lawyer Ko Ni and taxi driver Nay Win in Yangon, Myanmar, 26 February 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

National League for Democracy (NLD) party spokesperson Win Htein arrives for the opening ceremony of the second session of the Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 24 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Police in Myanmar arrested one of the main leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party and close aide of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, five days after a military coup.

Win Htein was arrested after midnight at his daughter's house in Yangon, the country's former capital and most populated city, NLD spokesperson Kyi Toe said Friday on Facebook.