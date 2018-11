(FILE) - Rohingya refugees gather near a fence at the 'no man's land' zone at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

(FILE) - A Myanmar border guard police stands guard near a fence of Rohingyas refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar authorities were on Thursday awaiting the first group of Rohingyas to return home amid confusion in their camps in Bangladesh where officials were still looking for refugees willing to go back.

The Myanmar Border Guard Police and immigration officials spent the morning waiting at the border, although a government source told EFE that none had arrived.