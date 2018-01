Myanmar journalists pray and release birds and balloons outside the court during the the first trial of Reuters journalists in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A journalist wears a black T-shirt reading 'Journalism is not a crime' during the first trial of Reuters journalists in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Daughter of the Reuters' journalist Kyaw Soe Oo reacts on her mother's shoulder after the first trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Reuters' journalist Wa Lone gestures a thumbs up in handcuffs as he arrives for his first trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Reuters' journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (R) is escorted by police as he leaves the court after the first trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Two Reuters journalists, who were arrested by Myanmar authorities end of last year, face 14 years in prison after they were formally charged with violating an archaic state secrets act on Wednesday.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act dating back to 1923 when Myanmar was a British colony, nonprofit Fortify Rights said in a statement, and demanded the duo should be freed.