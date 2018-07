Myanmar charges Reuters reporters with state secrets act breach

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (2-L) is escorted out of court by police as he lets go of his pregnant wife's (2-R) hand after a trial at the court in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Detained Reuter's journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) talks to the media as he is escorted out of the court after a trial in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING