Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

A black front page of 7Day daily and the Myanmar Times newspaper, showing the fall of press freedom in Myanmar, after the Reuters journalists verdict in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Civil society groups Tuesday urged Myanmar to release the two Reuters journalists who were sentenced to seven years in prison for violating an archaic secrets act, while investigating the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine.

A Myanmar court on Monday had sentenced reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to seven years in prison for violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.