Myanmar's President Win Myint (C) and his wife Cho Cho (R) make offerings to Myanmar Buddhist monks during a ceremony held to mark the 71st Martyrs' Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Mahn Win Khaing Than, speaker of upper house (L) arrive to pay homage to late General Aung San and other leaders of the pre-independence Myanmar government during a ceremony marking the 71st Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar State counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi pays homage to her father the late General Aung San and other leaders of the pre-independence Myanmar government during a ceremony marking the 71st Martyrs' Day at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A Myanmar flag flies during the 71st Martyrs' Day at the tomb of General Aung San, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jul. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Some of Myanmar's most senior political and military officials Thursday attended ceremonies on the occasion of the 71st Martyrs' Day, which commemorates the country's independence heroes.

Commander-in-chief of the military Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi - daughter of revered independence leader General Aung San - were among some 60 officials at the morning event at Yangon's Martyrs' Mausoleum, an efe-epa journalist reports.