Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) talks to media while being escorted by police as he leaves the court after his pre-trial hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) talks to the media while being escorted by police as he leaves the court after his pre-trial hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A Myanmar court on Monday concluded the pre-trial hearing in the case of two Reuters reporters accused of violating the Official Secrets Act while investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men in Rakhine state.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers presented their arguments before the judge, who will decide on Jul. 9 whether the reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, should be charged.