Myanmar border guard police officers patrol along a beach near a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

A Rohingya refugee child sits under a tent in a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar on Sunday confirmed the return of 58 Rohingyas, who had fled across the border to Bangladesh last year following an army offensive in the Rakhine region.

The return comes even as a repatriation plan by Myanmar of taking back the close to 700,000 Rohingyas who had fled to Bangladesh, have been dragging its feet for months now.