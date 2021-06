A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (2-L), inspecting the honor guard prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2021 (issued 23 June 2021). EPA-EFE/VADIM SAVITSKIY/RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing returned to the country after a week-long visit to Russia, where he visited an arms factory and strengthened ties with one of his few remaining allies after the Feb. 1 coup, state-run media reported Monday.

The general and the delegation that traveled to Moscow arrived home on Sunday night on a special flight to Naypyidaw from their second overseas trip since seizing power, The Global New Light of Myanmar said.