Aye Maung, Ann Township MP and former chairman of the Arakan National Party, speaks to the media after being escorted out of a Sittwe court for his trial in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Mar.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

Police officers stand guard near a Sittwe court before the arrival of Aye Maung, Ann Township MP and former chairman of the Arakan National Party, for his trial in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, Mar.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

A Myanmar court on Tuesday sentenced a prominent politician in restive Rakhine state to 22 years in prison on treason charges.

Aye Maung, 61, a member of parliament from Ann Township in Rakhine and co-founder of the Arakan National Party, was sentenced for a January 2018 speech in which he had accused the central government of treating "Rakhine people as slaves".