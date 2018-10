Nari Min (C), managing editor of Eleven media, is escorted by police as he arrives at Tamwe township court for his trial, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Phyo Wai Win (C), chief reporter of Eleven media, is escorted by police as he arrives at Tamwe township court for his trial, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Phyo Wai Win (C), chief reporter of Eleven media, leaves Tamwe township court after he wes released on bail, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Kyaw Zaw Linn (C), editor in chief of Eleven media, leaves Tamwe township court after he wes released on bail, in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Journalists from Eleven media, editor in chief Kyaw Zaw Linn (C), managing editor Nari Min (C-R), and chief reporter Phyo Wai Win (C, back) talk to media in front of Tamwe township court after they were released on bail, Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Three Myanmar journalists who were arrested for publishing a report that criticized government spending were released on bail in Yangon on Friday.

Eleven Media senior staff Kyaw Zaw Lin, Nayi Min and Phyo Wai Win were escorted by police at Tamwe township court where the bail hearing took place, an efe-epa journalist reported.