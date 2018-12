A Myanmar court will hear later this month the appeal of two Reuters reporters jailed on charges of violating the country's Official Secrets Act while investigating the killing of Rohingyas in the country, one of their lawyers said Monday.

Lawyer Than Zaw Aung, who is part of the legal team representing journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, confirmed to EFE that the appeal hearing will begin on Dec. 24.