Chinese people gather in front of a banner welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his visit to Myanmar, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) prior to their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 24 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Budichong, Myanmar through the Palongkhali border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 09 October 2017, after crossing the Naf river. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake, north of Beijing, China, 15 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

China’s President Xi Jinping starts an official visit to Myanmar on Friday, with Naypyidaw seeking closer ties to its giant neighbor to the north amid widespread Western condemnation over its brutal repression of the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority.

During his two-day visit, the first by a Chinese head of state in two decades, deals relating to Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, are expected to be signed, including a special economic zone and a corridor that will link Myanmar’s east coast with the Chinese province of Yunnan. EFE-EPA