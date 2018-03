Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks during a press conference after she presented her report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Rohingya refugee children in a makeshift camp at the beach at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee Omar Mia cries as he describes his experiences sitting in front of their tents inside the UNHCR trasnit point at Ghumdum in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Myanmar authorities on Wednesday denied that the Rohingya minority was being persecuted in Rakhine state following reports by the United Nations that there was evidence of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

"Myanmar continues its efforts at putting Rakhine state back on the road to development and stability while still facing terrorism, funded and inspired from abroad," government mouthpiece Global New Light of Myanmar said in an editorial.