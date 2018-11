Muslim people look from a police truck at the KyaukTan township, south of Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Police escort Muslim people as they arrive to the Shwe Hmaw Won community hall at the KyaukTan township, south of Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Muslim children look from a police truck at the KyaukTan township, south of Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Dozens of Rohingyas were detained by Myanmar police on Friday after they came ashore in Kyauktan.

Over 100 members of the mostly Muslim minority were arrested and put into trucks by police after their boat, bound for Malaysia, lost its way and washed up near Kyautktan, about 30 km (nearly 19 miles) south of Yangon, an epa-efe journalist at the scene reported.