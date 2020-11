Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, celebrate for the victory in front of the party headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Vehicles with supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, celebrate along the road heading to the party headquarters near holy Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, 09 November 2020. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A handout photo made available by the Myanmar State Counselor Office shows Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivering a speech on State Television in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 09 November 2020 (issued 10 November 2020). EFE-EPA/MYANMAR STATE COUNSELOR OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Nobel Peace Prize and leader of Myanmar’s government Aung San Suu Kyi, has retained her seat in Parliament during the general elections held Sunday, the Burmese Electoral Committee said Tuesday.

While the slow vote count – which could last several days – continues, the Committee announced the victory of the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in the district of Kawmhu, a municipality 50 kilometers south of Yangon, where it also won in the 2015 elections. EFE-EPA