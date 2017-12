Two foreign journalists as well as their local interpreter and driver were released from prison in Myanmar on Friday after being detained for two months for filming with a drone near the country's parliament.

Singaporean photographer Lau Hong Meng, 43, reporter Mok Choy Lin of Malaysia, 47, and their two companions had been working for Turkish broadcaster TRT, and were released from the prison in Yamethin, 74 kilometers (46 miles) north of Naypyidaw, the country's capital.