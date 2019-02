Former police captain Moe Yan Naing (C) walks out of Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Former police captain Moe Yan Naing (R) greets his relatives as he leaves Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A Myanmar police officer who testified in court that two Reuters reporters, who are serving a seven-year jail sentences, were framed, was freed from jail on Friday after being sentenced to a year in prison for violating Myanmar's Police Disciplinary Act.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven-year jail terms in September for violating the colonial era Official Secrets Act while investigating killings of Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine.