Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of Invest Myanmar Summit 2019 at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan 28, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/HEIN HTET

Mann Win Khine Than (C), the outgoing speaker of the Union Parliament gives a speech during the Speaker of Union Parliament changing ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar's government on Tuesday initiated a process to amend the constitution adopted in 2008 by the last military junta and which guarantees broad powers to the armed forces, sources in the ruling National League for Democracy party said.

NLD lawmaker, Zaw Myint Maung, on Monday night made an announcement to party members concerning the beginning of the reform process in Tuesday's parliamentary session, three NLD lawmakers confirmed to EFE.