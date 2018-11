A woman registers to vote at a polling station in Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A member of the Myanmar Election Commission marks indelible ink on the finger of a voter after she casts her vote at a polling station in Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Tarmwe township during by-elections in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar on Saturday held by-elections for 13 vacant seats in the national and regional parliaments, a process set to test the popularity of the government.

Voters were electing four lawmakers for the House of Representatives (lower house), one in the House of Nationalities (upper house) and eight in the state or regional parliaments.