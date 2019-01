People participate at the Yangon Pride festival at the Thakhin Mya Park in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community take selfies during the Yangon Pride Boat Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Boats with rainbow flags participate at the Yangon Pride Boat Parade in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A couple kisses during the Yangon Pride festival at the Thakhin Mya Park in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Hundreds of people cheered loud as rainbow-colored boats carrying LGBT revelers sailed in the waters of Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon in a sign of growing acceptance of rights of the discreet community in a socially conservative country where gay sex remains illegal.

It was the country's first Pride boat parade, a part of Myanmar's annual LGBT festival, Yangon Pride, organized by non-profit &Proud to celebrate the fight for acceptance and against the stigma the community faces.