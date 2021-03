Khin Maung Zaw (C) and Daw Min Min Soe (L), lawyers of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, speak to journalist after a virtual hearing was unable to proceed due to internet problems in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Protesters hold placards and a flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party attached to red balloons during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Demonstrators take cover during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

People drive past a burning police motorcycle burned by demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Relatives and friends react during the funeral of teen Tun Tun Aung, who died in the anti-coup protests, in Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Relatives and friends react during the funeral of teen Tun Tun Aung, who died in the anti-coup protests, in Mandalay, Myanmar, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A "silent strike" was held across Myanmar Wednesday after a 7-year-old girl who was shot dead while sitting on her father's lap in their home became the youngest known victim of security forces crackdowns.

Businesses were shut and the streets of cities including Yangon, Mandalay, Monywa and Bago as well as ethnic minority areas of Myitkyina (Kachin state), Taunggyi (Shan state), and Falam (Chin State), were devoid of both people and vehicles, social media posts of residents showed. EFE-EPA