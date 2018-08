Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C), 28, sits in the back of a police truck as he is escorted by police as he leaves the court after the final argument of his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 August 2018. Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on the outskirts of Yangon on 12 December 2017 by Myanmar police for allegedly possessing classified police documents. The Myanmar court will issue a verdict on the case on 27 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

A judge in Myanmar Monday postponed the ruling against the two detained Burmese Reuters journalists who were investigating the Rohingya persecution, to Sep. 3.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have maintained their innocence, could face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison if they are convicted of violating Myanmar's colonial-era law known as the Official Secrets Act.