Myanmar’s military junta has accused Aung San Suu Kyi of taking illegal bribes in cash and gold in what was the latest charges leveled against the democratically-elected leader since she was overthrown on Feb. 1.
Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking bribes as 10 killed in protests
Myanmar police arrest an unidentified demonstrator during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN
Soldiers advance to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO
Police officers search for hiding demonstrators during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO
Soldiers give warnings as they advance to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO
