Myanmar model Paing Takhon (C) wearing a Chinese costume holds a placard during a protest against the military coup in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar model Paing Takhon (L) wearing a Chinese costume and his friend having seafood hotpot and barbecue during a protest against the military coup in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's ruling junta arrested the model and actor Paing Takhon on Thursday, accused of inciting violence by showing public support for the protests against February’s military coup.

The popular 24-year-old model was arrested early in the morning at his home in Yangon by security forces, his manager Yee Mon Kyaw said. EFE-EPA