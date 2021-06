Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 28 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar's military junta on Wednesday asked citizens to report the activities of the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), made up of opposition politicians and activists, as well as those of civilian defense forces.

The military described the NUG and civilian defense forces as "terrorists," and accused them of "incitement" to "kill innocent people" and of "deteriorating [the] peace and stability" of the country, the junta-controlled newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported.