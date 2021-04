A mother (C) cries as she holds a portrait of her son who died during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Demonstrators burn a copy of Myanmar's constitution during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

A woman holds a photograph of a victim of crackdown by security forces during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Demonstrators burn a copy of Myanmar's constitution during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

A handout photo made available by Royal Thai Army shows injured fleeing Karen villagers arriving after crossing at a Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, 30 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Myanmar's military junta has declared a month-long unilateral ceasefire with ethnic armed groups as at least 20 soldiers were killed in a clash with the Kachin Independence Army and a UN envoy warned of the possibility of "civil war at an unprecedented scale."

The military's announcement Wednesday night did not indicate any intention to stop violence against civilians, with over 530 killed since the Feb. 1 coup, according to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners. EFE-EPA