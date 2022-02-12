Myanmar junta frees over 800 prisoners to mark Unity Day

People who were granted pardon (L) leave the Insein Prison inside a bus as relatives and friends (R) gather around, in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A prison staff controls the traffic as a bus carrying prisoners who were granted pardon drives outside the Insein Prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Relatives and friends of Insein Prison's inmates wait outside the prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER