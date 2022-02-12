Myanmar’s military junta on Saturday released over 800 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country’s Unity Day.
Myanmar junta frees over 800 prisoners to mark Unity Day
People who were granted pardon (L) leave the Insein Prison inside a bus as relatives and friends (R) gather around, in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
A prison staff controls the traffic as a bus carrying prisoners who were granted pardon drives outside the Insein Prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Relatives and friends of Insein Prison's inmates wait outside the prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Relatives and friends of Insein Prison's inmates wait behind barbed wire outside the prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER
