Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) participates in a parade during the 76th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar's military junta has rejected accusations of its involvement in a plot to injure or kill the country's ambassador to the United Nations, who opposes the Feb. 1 coup.

The US authorities announced on Friday the arrest in New York of two Myanmar citizens accused of plotting an attack on envoy Kyaw Moe Tun.