Prison staff walk back into the Insein Prison after setting up barricades to keep bystanders away from the gate prior to releasing pardoned prisoners, in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Relatives and friends of Insein Prison's inmates wait behind barbed wire outside the prison gates in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

More than 1,600 Myanmar prisoners were being released Sunday in a Buddhist New Year amnesty, the military junta announced, as anti-coup protests took place across the country.

The total of 1,619 prisoners to be released includes 42 foreigners, according two junta statements on Sunday, although they did not say whether they would include political prisoners jailed for their opposition to the 2021 coup.