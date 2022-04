Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the closing ceremony of the third session of the 'Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong' in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 16 July 2018 (reissued 27 April 2022). EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET/FILE

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of Invest Myanmar Summit 2019 at the Myanmar International Convention Centre (MICC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 28 January 2019 (reissued 27 April 2022). EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET/FILE

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) waits for the arrival of Chinese President Xi at the presidential house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 17 January 2020 (reissued 27 April 2022). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING/FILE

A Myanmar court created by the military sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison Wednesday for one of the corruption cases she faced, sources close to the case told EFE.

Suu Kyi, detained since the early hours of the February 2021 military coup, is accused of accepting bribes worth $ 600,000 and 11.4 kilos of gold from the hands of the former Yangon governor Phyo Min Thein, who testified in October against the elected leader.