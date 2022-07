Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (L) participates in a parade during the 76th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 27 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar’s military junta and Russia’s state-run atomic energy agency have signed an agreement on peaceful nuclear energy cooperation, the official media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed during junta head Min Aung Hlaing's previously undisclosed visit to Russia that began on Sunday.