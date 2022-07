Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 July 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Myanmar’s military junta Wednesday rejected "in the strongest terms" the international condemnation of the execution of four opponents of the regime.

“Countries and international organizations should practice and strictly adhere to the fundamental principles of respecting the sovereignty, equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states,” the country's foreign ministry said.