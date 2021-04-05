A handout photo made available by the Karen Thai Group shows villagers and Thai paramilitary personnel loading donated foods and rations on boats prior to transport to Myanmar, for fleeing ethnic Karen refugees, at Mae Sam Laep village near the Thai-Myanmar border in Sop Moei district, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, 05 April 2021. EPA-EFE/KAREN THAI GROUP / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A leaked video clip of a spokesman for Myanmar's military junta saying during an media interview that leader Aung San Suu Kyi's independence hero father would think that his daughter is "stupid" went viral Monday, and two detained Australians were released from house arrest.

In the video, CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward asks Zaw Min Tun if Gen. Aung San would be horrified if he were alive to see the situation in the country today."He would say, 'How stupid my daughter,'" Zaw Min Tun replied. EFE-EPA