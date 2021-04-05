A leaked video clip of a spokesman for Myanmar's military junta saying during an media interview that leader Aung San Suu Kyi's independence hero father would think that his daughter is "stupid" went viral Monday, and two detained Australians were released from house arrest.
In the video, CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward asks Zaw Min Tun if Gen. Aung San would be horrified if he were alive to see the situation in the country today."He would say, 'How stupid my daughter,'" Zaw Min Tun replied. EFE-EPA