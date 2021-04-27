Myanmar’s military junta said Tuesday it will only fulfill the five points of consensus reached with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including the end of violence against civilians, when the country "returns to stability."

In a statement published Tuesday by the ruling New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the military junta said it will "carefully consider the suggestions" of ASEAN leaders "when stability returns to the country," as current priorities are "to maintain stability, law and order, and reestablishing "community peace and tranquility. EFE