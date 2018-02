Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, talks to media during a press conference after her 13 days visit, Yangon, Myanmar, July 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Rohingya men carry their sick mother in the streets as they arrive at Bangladesh border at Teknaf, Bangladesh, Sept. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

(FILE) Rohingya refugees including children and women wait outside a fence of a health clinic at the Kutupalong camp, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh Nov. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Myanmar repeated UN allegations on Thursday that the killings of minorities by the Myanmar army amount to genocide.

Yanghee Lee held a press briefing at the end of a mission during which she visited with representatives of different minority groups from Myanmar who are in exile in Thailand, and in refugee camps in Bangladesh.