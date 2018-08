People look the display photos of the 1988 uprising exhibited during the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising at the Yangon University, Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People pose with number 8s during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising at Yangon University, Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 7 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

An elderly man looks the display photos of 1988 uprising exhibited at the gallery during the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising at the Yangon University, Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Former political prisoner Maung Maung Latt inside the makeshift prison cell during the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising at the Yangon University, Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A boy wearing school uniform holds a flower and an image of of late General Aung San, father of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as he stands near four wreaths marked with the number eight during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of the pro-democracy student protests that swept the nation in 1988, resulting in the deaths and imprisonment of thousands of people.

Several ceremonies across the country commemorated the People Power Movement or 8888 Uprising, named for for the events that peaked on Aug. 8, 1988.