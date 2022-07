Demonstrators gesture and hold a placard reading 'Don't surrender, Kayah' while riding on motorcycles during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Myanmar's military is committing war crimes by planting antipersonnel landmines on a "massive scale" in and around villages where fighting between armed groups and the regime take place, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

A team of Amnesty investigators said that soldiers have placed landmines at the entrances of people's homes, in backyards and near outside toilets, as well as on paths to rice fields in Kayah State (also known as Karenni State), where anti-military armed groups act.