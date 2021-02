A woman hits a tin pot with a stick as people gather at a roadside to show their resistance against the military coup, in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Military vehicles and soldiers stand guard on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

A man hits a biscuits tin box as he protests against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People protest against the military coup outside Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar, 04 February 2021. EPA-EFE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Facebook access in Myanmar was restricted Thursday after the military junta ordered telecommunications providers to block the social network, and as public opposition to the coup grew.

The move to block Facebook came after the military seized power from the elected government on Monday. EFE-EPA