Nang Mwe San (R), medical doctor and model, participates in an interview with local media at her house in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun. 20, 2019 (issued Jun. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Nang Mwe San, a medical doctor and model, poses for a photograph at her house in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun. 20, 2019 (issued Jun. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Nang Mwe San, a medical doctor and model, poses for a photograph at her house in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun. 20, 2019 (issued Jun. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Nang Mwe San, a medical doctor and model, poses for a photograph at her house in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun. 20, 2019 (issued Jun. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A young doctor in Myanmar wanted to chase her dream of becoming a model, but her medical license has been revoked because of her "sexy" images on social media, sparking controversy in the conservative Buddhist-majority country.

The 29-year-old physician, Nang Mwe San, told EFE during an interview at the home she shares with her parents in Yangon – the country's biggest city – that she would fight to get her license back.