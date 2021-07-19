Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), in opposition to the military junta, has requested urgent humanitarian assistance from the United Nations to tackle the escalating Covid-19 crisis in the country.

The NUG, formed after the coup by politicians and activists opposed to the military regime, called for international emergency help to deal with the new wave of the virus that has "spiraled out of control with a death toll that is increasing daily under the mismanagement of the coup council," it said in a letter to the UN on Sunday night.