Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of Invest Myanmar Summit 2019 at the Myanmar International Convention Centre (MICC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Myanmar's Parliament on Wednesday approved the creation of a committee that would debate amendments to the constitution adopted in 2008 by the last military junta and which vests the armed forces with broad powers.

The panel was proposed last week by the government and was accepted by the Parliament despite objections from the military lawmakers, who stood silently in their seats to show disagreement.